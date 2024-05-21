Severe storms possible Wednesday

25 WEATHER — An isolated storm or two will be possible this evening, but most of us will likely stay dry. It will stay mostly cloudy through the overnight hours with lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will bring a chance of severe weather to the region, but it will likely be during the late afternoon and evening hours. It will be another very warm and humid day with highs around 90°. Storm development will likely hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours. Any storms will be scattered, so some people will see storms, others won't see much at all. Any storm that develops will have the potential to become severe with large hail, strong winds, and possibly an isolated tornado or two. We should see everything start to die down by midnight.

Thursday and Friday will bring lower chances of storms, but a couple of storms can't be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours. If a storm can get going, some severe weather would be possible. Highs both day will be in the low 90s.

It looks like it will be a hot Memorial Day Weekend! Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values around 100° each afternoon. A couple of isolated storms are possible, but you should be able to get in most of your outdoor plans.