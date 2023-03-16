Severe Storms Possible Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a few showers across Central Texas, but we will have to keep a close eye on this afternoon and evening as a cold front/dry line combo approaches the area. Showers and storms could pop up along the dry line. Any that can stay isolated will have the potential to produce large hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado. Later this evening, storms should congeal into a line and work south into the Brazos Valley. Once they're in a line, the biggest threat should be high winds.

Behind the cold front, winds will howl out of the north around 30mph. That will push in cooler air and we'll wake up with temperatures in the upper 30s. St. Patrick's day will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s, though winds will make things feel closer to the 40s.

As skies clear into Saturday morning, there will be the potential for a light freeze. So cover up any newly planted gardens or tender vegetation.

Things will stay chilly for early next week, but a slow warm-up will take us back into the 70s later next week.

Have a good Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather