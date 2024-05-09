Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Storms will be possible after 2 p.m. Thursday and into the evening with the largest threats being large hail to baseball size and damaging winds. Otherwise, expect a warm and muggy day.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy air is around again today with highs reaching the mid 80s. Feel-like temperatures will reach the 90s.

Scattered severe storms are possible, mainly between 4 and 10pm. The biggest threat will be large hail to baseball size, but winds to 70mph and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Drier air works in behind a cold front leading to a quiet Friday and Saturday.

We're waking up to quite the muggy air this morning! Temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of humidity in place. Eventually that will serve as fuel for strong to severe storms late this afternoon and evening. The majority of the work day will be quiet, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s and feeling like the low 90s given the humidity.

A cold front will approach our area later this afternoon. That should provide enough lift to quickly fire storms, mostly likely after 4pm. There will be enough energy for these storms to turn severe quickly, with the biggest threat being large hail - potentially to baseball size or larger. If storms are able to organize into a complex, gusty winds to 70mph will also be a threat. Right now, the tornado threat looks low, mainly due to the light winds expected today - that's not very conducive to tornadoes. Storms can manipulate their environment, so if one is able to stay by itself, it may be one to monitor.

Storms should quickly get out of here after 10-11pm tonight making for a restful sleep. We'll wake up with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s! More importantly, northeast winds will be around Friday bringing drier air in and kicking out the humidity!

Storm chances will return Sunday, but should remain below severe limits. We will need to watch for a flooding threat.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather