Severe Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon/Evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday is setting up to be an active day weather-wise here in Central Texas. Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and could produce all severe weather hazards, though the biggest threat looks to be large hail.

The weather will be quiet for the first part of Thursday, though a few scattered showers may be around. Temperatures should reach the mid 70s by lunch time and climb into the 80s through the afternoon. As a cold front approaches Central Texas, storms should rapidly fire along and ahead of it. Initially, these could be supercell thunderstorms, and if they can remain isolated, could carry the potential for an isolated tornado. Any storm that forms will initially also carry the threat for very large hail up to the size of tennis balls. As storms become more numerous or clustered, they may be severe, but hail sizes should go down, and the tornado threat should decrease as well. Eventually, storms are expected to cluster together and form a complex that will move southeast out of Central Texas late this evening and into the overnight hours.

The cold front will swing through early Friday morning. As this happens, some isolated showers can't be ruled out. Drier weather should move in for Friday.

Models are now hinting at the potential for some isolated storms Saturday as well. Conditions will have to be monitored.

Rain chances increase again Sunday, and an active pattern looks to keep rain chances around through much of next week.

