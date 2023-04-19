Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon & evening

25 WEATHER — Tonight looks pretty quiet, but a few isolated showers are possible with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be a day to watch, especially as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered storms should start to develop around 3-4pm ahead of a cold front that will be moving through north Texas. Any storm that develops in this environment will have the potential to become severe quickly. Very large hail and strong winds will be the main threat, but an isolated tornado can't completely be ruled out. As we head into the evening hours, a line of storms will develop along the front as it moves into Central Texas. There will still be a severe threat with these storms, but it should be a bit less since there will be more storms competing for the energy in the atmosphere. Large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain will be the main threats with these storms. Storms will move southeast and will move out of the area during the wee hours of Friday morning. It should be quiet during the day Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

The front may stall across our southern counties as we head into the weekend. That may set the stage for a few showers and storms to develop Saturday afternoon and evening across the southern half of our area. We will continue to cloud over Sunday with showers and highs in the mid 60s.

On and off shower and storm potential will continue into next week with below normal high temperatures!