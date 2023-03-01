SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

25 WEATHER — Our storm chances will be ramping up over the next 24 hours. Tonight may bring a few showers and storms during the evening hours, and once again Thursday morning. Some hail is possible with any stronger storm. Lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Thursday is a day to be weather aware! We may see ongoing showers and storms Thursday morning ahead of the main storm system. Lightning, some hail, and locally heavy rain are all possible in the strongest storms during the morning hours. We should see a break in the action late Thursday morning on into the afternoon hours. This will give the atmosphere a chance to recover a bit before the main energy arrives late Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will fire out west around 3-4pm, then start their march to the east through 10pm. All of Central Texas will have a chance of strong to severe storms. The highest impacts are expected along and east of I-35 where the greater energy values will be found. The main severe weather threats with these storms will be large hail and winds in excess of 65mph. There could be a few tornadoes with any of the storms, but the highest threat will be northeast of a Meridian, to Waco, to Fairfield line. There will be some revisions as we get into Thursday since there are a lot of factors at play here. However, you need to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather areawide, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday.

After that all blows through the area, it appears the rest of the forecast through the weekend looks great! Highs Friday should make it into the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with highs around 80° both days!