Severe storms possible this evening

25 WEATHER — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Central Texas until 11 PM. We've already seen some storms develop in northwest portions of our viewing area, with a handful of those reaching severe limits. Storms will work southeast over the course of the evening, posing a threat for damaging winds and hail. Initially, large hail will be the main hazard, but by sundown the primary hazard will be damaging winds.

By midnight the storms should be pretty much over with, and cooler air will filter in overnight. We'll have lows in the 50s tomorrow morning. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 70s, which will feel strikingly different. A couple showers may occur on Sunday, but the more substantial rain will arrive on Monday evening. Multiple rounds of rain may work through from late Monday through Wednesday, which could amount to 2-4" when it's all said and done. Highs will be in the upper-70s to low-80s during that time.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist