Severe Storms possible Friday, nicer weekend incoming

CENTRAL TEXAS — We need to remain weather aware as we head through our Friday in Central Texas.

While things will be quiet for the first part of the day, severe storms are expected to pop up after lunch time. Streamer showers will continue moving from south to north through the morning producing light to moderate rainfall as they move through. The weather will remain relatively quiet until after lunch time.

Early this afternoon, a dry line will near the I-35 corridor. Supercell thunderstorms are expected to fire along this line somewhere near the I-35 corridor and begin moving east. As they move east, that's when they will tap into the greatest instability. These storms will quickly ramp up and could carry a large hail and even a tornado risk. The biggest threat for Tornadoes will likely be found northeast of Waco, but any storm that can form in this atmosphere will need to be monitored closely.

Later this afternoon and into the evening, storms are expected to fire on a cold front as it nears I-35. These will quickly organize into a squall line of severe storms and will carry mainly a wind threat. They will work east across Central Texas, clearing the area closer to midnight. Cooler air will work in for Saturday leading a quiet weekend with highs in the 70s and low 80s!

Stay safe this afternoon!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather