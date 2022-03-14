SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE EAST OF I-35 THIS EVENING

25 WEATHER — We are tracking a storm system that will bring a chance of storms along and east of I-35 this evening.

Storms should begin to fire around 6 p.m. and push east during the evening hours.

A few of the storms could produce large hail and strong winds as they start up close to I-35.

As storms mature and push east, we may see an isolated tornado threat closer to the I-45 corridor. All of the activity will push out around midnight, so the rest of the night should be quiet. Lows in the morning will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look nice with highs in the low 70s Tuesday and the upper 70s Wednesday. Skies should be mostly sunny both days.

Another system will move into the area Thursday. It appears we may not get everything to line up for storms, but it will be close. Right now we will put rain chances at 20%. Highs should be warm in the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon.

We will clear out again Friday into the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s Friday will rise back into the 70s over the weekend. Our next chance of storms may arrive around Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist