Severe storms possible, but not a guarantee in Central Texas today

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low 80s with showers and storms possible today. Some storms may be strong to severe, but is very dependent on how the atmosphere evolves.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Flood Watch continues through the day today.

Storms are possible, with a round possible in the midday, and isolated storms possible in the afternoon. The highest chance will be in the Brazos Valley.

Isolated storms are possible along the I-35 corridor in the afternoon. If storms don't flare over Southeast Texas, some of these could have large hail.

We're waking up to a much quieter morning than Yesterday in Central Texas. Nevertheless, today has the potential to be a little busy. Storms are expected to flare over South Texas late this morning, and some could work into areas southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen. These have the potential to be large hail producers given the energy in the atmosphere, especially if they can linger into the early afternoon.

A cold front will be draped along I-35 this afternoon, which could serve as the focus for some storms to fire. This is where the forecast gets tricky. If storms are flaring across South Texas, it would shut the I-35 corridor off from the rich Gulf moisture and warm air. In addition to that, on the back side of Southeast Texas storms, sinking air may limit storm development. If all of those come together, we will just see garden variety storms across Central Texas. Bottom line : We need to pay close attention today, but it's not worth canceling your plans. Otherwise, expect a warm day with temperatures in the low 80s and high humidity.

Tomorrow looks to be a quiet day with drier air in place, though it will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Some isolated storms may work into western counties, but should peter out before reaching I-35 counties.

Isolated storms will be possible Wednesday before more active weather returns Thursday. Expect widespread rain Thursday, with some embedded strong storms possible. Another 1-3 inches may be possible on Thursday. The good news is it looks like we get quieter into the weekend, and potentially next week. The bad news is next week could feature temperatures in the low 90s. Combine that with the humidity, and it may feel like the triple digits!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather