Severe storms likely this afternoon & evening in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is setting up to be a busy day weather-wise here in Central Texas. We're waking up this morning to a few scattered showers, but the more pressing threat sets up later on this afternoon and especially this evening. Our parent storm system up in the Panhandle will move into West Central Texas this afternoon. That will lift a warm front over our area leaving us in a warm and moist airmass that will fuel strong to severe storms later this evening as a cold front swings through. All severe weather threats will be possible. Have multiple ways to get warnings, including with our free 25 News App.

Showers that are out there this morning will continue through the middle of the day before we get some peeks of sunshine. As the atmosphere warms up, storms will try to blossom, and if any can get going ahead of the main activity, will become large hail producers with the potential to produce tornadoes.

As we get late into the afternoon and evening, storms are expected to form ahead of the incoming cold front. These should quickly turn severe, and if they stay isolated, will produce large hail, damaging winds, and the potential for a few tornadoes. Storms will merge into a complex, which will then move across all of Central Texas and into the Brazos Valley. As storms merge, there will be the potential for the strongest storms to produce wind gusts in excess of 75mph. Wind will be the main threat going through the evening. Storms should eventually clear the entire area after midnight, but some showers and storms will persist behind, adding to rain totals. By the time it's all said and done, some parts of Central Texas could see more than 2 inches of rainfall.

Drier and cooler air works in Thursday bringing highs in the mid 70s.

Another storm system looks to arrive late Friday into Saturday, and could bring strong to severe storms with it as well. We will nail down that threat starting tomorrow. Behind that system, a few showers and storms will linger into Saturday, but drier air will work in for Sunday and to start the new week on a dry note!

Stay safe today!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather