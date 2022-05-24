Severe Storms/Heavy Rain Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — It should be an active night across Central Texas. Storms will enter areas west of I-35 late this afternoon and evening and push southeast through the overnight hours. Some of the stronger storms could produce large hail and strong winds. An isolated tornado is also possible in one of the strongest storms. Locally heavy rain is expected with this line. 1-3 inches of rain look likely, with locally higher totals possible. The rain and storms should move southeast of Central Texas Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through the area. Lows in the morning will be in the 60s, but we should only reach the upper 70s to near 80° Wednesday afternoon behind the front.

The rest of the week on into the Memorial Day Weekend looks quiet. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday and back in the 90s Friday into the weekend. It should be great lake and pool weather for the unofficial start of summer!