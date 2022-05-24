Severe Storms Expected Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw a little taste of severe weather last night with a few warned storms in San Saba and Gatesville. Expect more warnings later on tonight as the main meat of our storm system swings across the Lone Star State.

Today starts off cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. We should see some sunshine break out later this afternoon, and some storms could bubble up west of I-35 in the warm sector. These will likely stay below severe limits, but could produce some gusty winds and small hail. Highs will climb into the mid 80s.

The main show arrives later on tonight as thunderstorms should blow up to our northwest and congeal into a line of storms that works through this evening. Portions of this line will turn severe with the main threats being pocket change size hail and strong winds to 70mph. While the threat is low, we can't rule out an isolated tornado. These storms should arrive near I-35 between 8 and 11pm. Storms should clear the Brazos Valley after 2am, with a few lingering showers possible through the morning. 1-2 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts will be possible from this system.

Once we get past these storms, a nice day is in store for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. We'll start a warm-up that takes us into the upper 80s by Friday and mid 90s for Memorial Weekend.

Stay tuned this evening and have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather