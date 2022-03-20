Severe storm threat shaping up for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tomorrow should be a beautiful day although the threat for wildfires will remain for many of us. Highs will be in the upper-70s with plenty of sunshine. Red Flag Warnings are in place on Sunday west of I-35.

The bigger focus for this forecast, though, is the threat for severe weather on Monday. Right now it certainly appears that the ingredients are coming together for a severe weather event, but having said that, there are also a couple ways in which the storms could struggle.

Monday will start off with cloud cover and scattered showers. Those showers will be a huge factor in what we see later in the day. If the rain doesn't last too long, we should receive enough heating at the surface to provide a favorable environment for severe storms. Storms could develop out of the showers around midday, with the dryline also possibly developing another cluster of storms later in the afternoon, which would move through Central Texas and the Brazos Valley at a quick pace.

With the ingredients in play, we could be looking at a handful of severe storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. If we get a lot of rain Monday morning, that would go a long way in decreasing the severe threat. Also in question is if enough moisture makes it out of the Gulf in time, and where the dryline will set up that day. This is a fluid forecast and revisions will be likely come tomorrow. Stick with the 25 Weather team for the latest.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist