September heat continues Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're inching closer and closer to fall, but the thermometer keeps inching up instead of down. We'll see highs climb into the mid 90s later on this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 100. South breezes will hold on at about 10-20mph.

Clouds will be around more on Thursday, but temperatures will still be able to push into the mid 90s. Friday looks quiet and hot for now, but we will have to monitor storms that could fire over West Texas to see if any could work into our area.

Heading into the weekend, the first day of Fall on Saturday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. We'll see a cold front work through the area this weekend bringing a chance of storms in particular overnight Sunday into Monday.

Behind the front, highs will fall into the upper 80s and lower 90s for next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather