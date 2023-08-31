September begins with more of the same

25 WEATHER — As August comes to a close, it appears that our September weather will be no different than what we've experienced lately, at least for the first week or so. Highs will be around 100° tomorrow, and while Friday evening won't be quite as hot as last week, you'll still want to stay hydrated if you're attending any high school football games. Saturday's temperatures will be very similar.

On Sunday, if we're lucky, we might be able to sneak in a couple showers and thunderstorms. The deficit in pressure may also be enough to come up just shy of 100° that afternoon. That appears to be our only chance of staying in the 90s for the time being, though. From Labor Day onward, highs will be in the low-100s with lows in the mid-70s. Expect partly cloudy skies for Labor Day and through all of next week. In other words, very few changes are coming.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather