September 90s Continue

Little Chance Of Rain
Posted at 2:05 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 15:05:44-04

25 WEATHER — Partly cloudy and hot. That pretty much describes our September weather through next week. Our normal high right now is 91°, so highs in the mid 90s will be slightly above normal.

There is a slight chance of isolated storms over the weekend. The best chance of a slight chance will be south and east of Waco, Temple, Killeen.

The only hope of a change possible comes in ten days or so. If things pan out, we may see a September cold front that may bring highs down a bit. That's a long way out, so that may even change as we get closer! Summer continues...

