Seasonal chill Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the jacket as you're heading out the door! We'll see a chilly day outside with highs in the 50s, so you'll need to hold onto that jacket most of the day. Meanwhile, to our north, snow will be falling north of I-20 towards the Red River, but that system will pass well to our north.

We'll continue with chilly days through the end of the week, with a cold front passing through late Thursday into Friday morning. This may bring a few sprinkles, but overall it looks like rain chances will remain rather low with this front. As drier air works in behind the front, we will see chilly mornings, but warmer weather will be around for the weekend. We'll see highs in the 60s!

Our next chance of rain looks to work in early next week. We could see some thunderstorms on Monday, with more rain chances as our next cold front arrives Wednesday. Behind it, temperatures could plummet with highs in the 40s! We may have to monitor for wintry concerns. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather