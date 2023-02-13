Seasonably Warm today ahead of a Valentine's Storm System

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a quiet weekend, the weather is going to get a little bit more interesting as Mother Nature sends us a Valentine's day gift with love. A storm system will pivot over the Lone Star State Tuesday. Ahead of it, south winds will pick up this afternoon drawing humidity back into the area. Clouds will be around for a good part of the day, but a few breaks of sunshine will be possible - sending our highs into the upper 60s.

Overnight, a pacific front will work into the area bringing the potential for some showers initially, with some thunderstorms possible during the morning hours. The severe threat will be rather low with these, but due to the dynamics of the system, some very gusty winds could work down with anything that forms. Storms should quickly clear out by lunch. Behind the front, winds will be sustained out of the west and southwest around 20-25mph with gusts to 30-40mph. Tie down any loose items when you leave in the morning. Temperatures will climb to the 70s in the afternoon.

We'll string together a few warm days ahead of a stronger cold front that rolls through Wednesday night. A few showers will be possible ahead of it. Colder air will work in for the second part of the week into the weekend bringing highs back into the 50s.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather