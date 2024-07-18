Seasonably hot Friday & Saturday

25 WEATHER — Some folks received some nice rain last night into this morning. It appears widespread rain chances are gone tonight through Saturday, but a stray storm or two can't be ruled out. Highs will be hot in the mid 90s both Friday and Saturday afternoons under partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks to bring some pretty big changes to the area. We usually are hot and dry this time of year with normal highs in the upper 90s. Next week will appear more like mid to late September rather than late July. Highs will still make it into the low 90s Sunday, but most of next week should bring highs in the mid to upper 80s. Waves of scattered showers and storm look likely as well. 1-3 inches of rain, with locally higher totals, may fall over the course of next week!