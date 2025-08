25 EVENING WEATHER — Hot and humid weather is expected through the weekend. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 90s each day with lows in the 70s. The humidity will make it feel like it's over 100° each afternoon.

Not much changes as we head into next week. It will stay hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There could be a slight chance of storms by the middle of next week, but don't hold your breath.