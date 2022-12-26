Seasonably Cool to Start the Final Week of December

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hope you had a joyous holiday weekend! We saw one of the coldest on record, with the second coldest recorded morning in Central Texas. We'll still remain cool today, but not cold, as highs will climb into the 50s with sunny skies.

Overnight, a weak cold front will work in bringing lows in the 20s. We'll spend most of the day Tuesday in the 40s with chillier air around.

Heading into the middle of the week, south winds will pick back up bringing the Gulf moisture back in and warming us into the 70s. That will prime us for better rain chances later this week, though the best rain chances will miss us to the east.

New year's weekend looks quiet with highs in the 60s, but another storm system arrives early next week bringing better chances of rain. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

