Seasonable weekend weather in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following our multiple rain chances and stretch of humid days, we are in for a real treat this weekend!

A weak cold front worked through that shifted our winds around to the northeast. That is leading to a morning with lows in the upper 60s and more importantly, an afternoon that lacks humidity. It will still be warm, but seasonable with highs in the low to mid 90s, but the feel-like temperatures won't really budge.

The weekend will remain seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 90s. No rain is expected.

A weak cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday, but it won't bring much cooler air. Instead, it will bring reinforcing dry air which will lead to nice mornings in the low to mid 60s.

Humidity and mid 90s arrive again for the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather