Seasonable Wednesday ahead of strong Thursday cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some patchy fog this morning across Central Texas where temperatures have dropped into the 30s in spots. Once that fog burns off, we will see a fairly sunny day with seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the low 60s this afternoon with northeast winds as a cold front slides through. Despite the cold front passing, this won't bring a big cool-down today.

A secondary, stronger push of cold air will arrive early in the day on Thursday bringing strong north winds. Despite partly cloudy skies, temperatures will remain in the 40s during the day Thursday, and with the north winds, will feel like the 30s all day. Thursday will be a day you'll want to bundle up. As skies clear Thursday evening into Friday morning, a hard freeze will set up across Central Texas with morning lows dropping into the low 20s. Be sure to remember the 4 P's - Pets, Pipes, Plants, and People.

Temperatures will warm overnight Friday into Saturday as Gulf moisture works in. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend with the potential for a few showers. Another cold front arrives to start off next week knocking highs back into the 50s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather