Seasonable weather through the weekend

25 WEATHER — It feels a little more like December around here behind a cold front that passed through Wednesday morning. There is nothing frigid about this air mass, but it is returning things to normal around here. Thursday through Sunday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs around 60° and lows in the 30s.

Next week we will be watching several systems that will race across the country. The track of these systems will determine potential rain and possible storm chances. Monday looks quiet, but Christmas Eve Tuesday could bring a chance for scattered showers and storms. Right now Christmas Day looks dry, but we may have a couple of systems that could impact the area Thursday through the weekend. These late week systems will have to be watched. If they can dig far enough south, strong storm chances could be close to the area. There is still a lot of run to run inconsistencies this far out, so it is nothing to worry about at this point. We will just keep an eye on things as we progress into next week. As far as temperatures are concerned, I have cooled things off just a bit. We will be around 70° Monday, in the upper 60s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and in the upper 60s and low 70s late next week.