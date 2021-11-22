Seasonable to Start the Week, Eyeing Holiday Rain Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Monday is starting off a little chilly thanks to yesterday's cold front. That has ushered in drier air which will keep things sunny this afternoon. Highs should climb into the upper 60s, which is about par for the course this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

A slow warm-up will take us back to the mid 70s by Wednesday with the potential for a few showers to pop up by the evening. Our next cold front moves in overnight into Thanksgiving Day. Showers should set up along it for the first part of the day on Thursday. Activity should shift to the south of Central Texas by afternoon bringing a drier end to the day. Temperatures will start off in the 60s early in the morning and drop to the 50s for the rest of the day. It will be on the cooler side of things.

Clouds hang around through the rest of the week with the potential for a few residual showers to work back in for the weekend. Drier weather takes over to kick off next week.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist