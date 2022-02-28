Seasonable Monday On Tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Things have warmed up nicely over the weekend, and despite a chilly morning, we will see a seasonable afternoon for your Monday. Highs will climb into the mid 60s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. South winds will be on the light side, but will be increasing for the middle of the week. That will slowly draw up Gulf moisture which will make things more humid and warm heading into the second part of the week. Temperatures could reach the 80s later on this weekend in spots.

Our next substantial chance of rain works in Sunday into Monday ahead of our next cold front. This could bring some storms but right now it is too early to tell if any of these will have severe potential. With it being early March by then, we'll have to monitor things closely as that's usually when our severe weather season kicks off. Behind that front, temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather