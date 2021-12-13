Seasonable Monday, but warming up through the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following Sunday's freeze across Central Texas, we are still waking up to a chilly morning, but temperatures are above freezing. South winds will start to slowly crank back up today pushing our temperatures back into the mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase through the day, and while a stray sprinkle can't be ruled out east of I-35, I think dry air in the low-levels of the atmosphere will zap most of the rain chances.

We'll enter a warmer and more humid pattern through the week with south breezes and highs in the upper 70s. By the time we head into the end of the week a strong cold front will approach from the north. More significant rain chances will work in starting Friday and into the weekend. We will see more widespread rain chances for Saturday along with much cooler air working in. Highs will stay in the 50s Saturday with rain chances and cold air holding on into Sunday. In fact, we may not get out of the 40s on Sunday! Things look to stay on the cooler side heading into the week of Christmas, at least initially. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist