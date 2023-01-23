Seasonable Monday ahead of Wet Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s! Despite that, we'll end up with a pretty seasonable afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Light winds will be around out of the east.

Our next storm system will move in from the Rockies today drawing up moisture overnight. Cloud cover will increase through the overnight hours, with showers developing after midnight. Expect showers and even some thunderstorms to become more numerous throughout the morning into the middle of the day. Everyone should see at least some rainfall, but those that get into some of the heavier pockets could pick up 1-2 inches of rain. That's rain we do need. With all the showers around, highs will hover in the 40s all day tomorrow.

North of our area, snow will be an issue across North and Northwest Texas and into Oklahoma. Travel may be an issue, so be careful if your plans take you that way. There is a small chance that cooler air will work into the atmosphere in our northwestern counties allowing for some flurries in the evening. Surface temperatures will remain above freezing, so this won't cause any issues.

The pattern stays quiet and cool heading through the rest of the week. Another rain chance arrives this weekend, and there are some signs we could see another significant cool down later on next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather