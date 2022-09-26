Seasonable for the work week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — After hitting 100 on Sunday in Central Texas, today will kick off a stretch of really nice days for the work week! A cold front moved through earlier this morning switching our winds to the northeast. While a cool-down won't be immediately felt, it will help keep temperatures near normal this afternoon with highs nearing 90 degrees in many spots. The more noticeable feature will be found as winds relax overnight allowing morning lows to fall into the 50s. You might need a jacket in the morning, but you'll be shedding it by the afternoon.

Expect a relatively copy-and-paste forecast through the work week with highs hovering around 90 degrees and morning lows dipping in the 50s. A reinforcing shot of cold air could arrive Thursday knocking highs into the 80s to end the work week. A slow warm-up moves in next week pushing highs into the mid 90s.

To our east, Hurricane Ian will be causing issues along the Florida coast line. We will track it and provide you updates. No impacts will be felt in Texas from the storm, except for light northeasterly breezes.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather