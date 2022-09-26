Watch Now
Seasonable for the work week in Central Texas

Highs will hover around 90° with lows dipping into the 50s at times. Rain chances will remain near zero with sunny skies expected for much of the week.
Posted at 7:41 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 10:26:13-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — After hitting 100 on Sunday in Central Texas, today will kick off a stretch of really nice days for the work week! A cold front moved through earlier this morning switching our winds to the northeast. While a cool-down won't be immediately felt, it will help keep temperatures near normal this afternoon with highs nearing 90 degrees in many spots. The more noticeable feature will be found as winds relax overnight allowing morning lows to fall into the 50s. You might need a jacket in the morning, but you'll be shedding it by the afternoon.

Expect a relatively copy-and-paste forecast through the work week with highs hovering around 90 degrees and morning lows dipping in the 50s. A reinforcing shot of cold air could arrive Thursday knocking highs into the 80s to end the work week. A slow warm-up moves in next week pushing highs into the mid 90s.

To our east, Hurricane Ian will be causing issues along the Florida coast line. We will track it and provide you updates. No impacts will be felt in Texas from the storm, except for light northeasterly breezes.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
