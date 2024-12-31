Seasonable end to 2024!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. No issues are expected to ring in the New Year, but it will be chilly if you head out tonight.

Despite the very warm temperatures Monday, we will see a seasonable afternoon.

Temperatures stay near normal to start 2025.

Tracking a big cold front next week.

Good morning! We saw the second hottest December day on record in Central Texas yesterday as we climbed to around 87 at Waco airport. Today, behind the front, we will see very seasonable weather to close out 2024. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon with northerly winds and sunny skies. If you're heading out for New Year's Eve - it will be chilly, but the type of chill that's normal for January with temperatures in the 40s.

Don't expect any surprises for the rest of the week, temperatures will remain near normal with quiet weather. By the weekend, a few rain chances could arrive Sunday. I expect a few showers and maybe a storm or two, but the best chances will likely miss us to the east. Behind that system, a big chunk of cold air works in bringing highs in the 40s. You'll see things on social media regarding snow- but it is far too early to bring that into the forecast. Models struggle with moisture and energy this far out, so that will become clearer to us over the next few days. Don't believe the hype, we will keep you posted.

Have a great New Year's Eve!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather