Seasonable Chill Continues to End 2023

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 50s this afternoon, with another freeze overnight. Expect quiet weather to continue for the rest of 2023.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Staying chilly, but sunny through the work week.

Slight warm-up for the weekend

Another storm system brings small rain chances New Year's weekend

More rain chances work in for the middle of next week.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures that are slightly warmer than yesterday, though it is still chilly with temperatures in the 30s. We'll see highs in the 50s this afternoon, and for the rest of the work week as well with morning lows in the 30s. A weak cold front is passing through today, but all it will do is reinforce the cold air already in place.

Heading into the weekend, south winds will draw up moisture bringing more cloud cover and pushing temperatures into the 60s. Some small rain chances will be possible overnight New Year's eve into New Year's Day, but these won't cause a ton of issues.

Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 40s to start off 2024, with rain chances picking back up for the middle of the week. Right now it just looks to be cold rain, and anything should be light, with the bulk of the rain focused over South Texas.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather