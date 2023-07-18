Watch Now
Scorching forecast for Tuesday

Highs will climb above 105 across a large part of Central Texas. Heat and Humidity will combine to make it feel closer to 110 across some of our eastern counties.
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 18, 2023
CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday we tied a record, and saw the hottest day of 2023 so far. Today we'll be near a record again, and will likely eclipse yesterday's mark as we climb to 107 this afternoon. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place along and west of I-35 where temperatures will exceed 105 in many locations. East of I-35, a HEAT ADVISORY is in place. While temperatures will be lower, the humidity in these locations will be higher leading to feel-like temperatures nearing 110 in many locations. Bottom line, everyone in Central Texas will be facing dangerous heat, and need to be taking their heat precautions.

Temperatures will ease a bit through the week, but still remain near 105. There are signs a weak cold front could work in for the weekend, knocking temperatures down to 100 to 101 and bringing small rain chances. We will hope for that relief!

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
