School year starts hot, rain chances return mid-week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many Central Texans are kicking off the school year today! Get ready for another toasty one as highs will climb into the triple digits. Humidity will make it feel closer to 105 this afternoon. We'll have some southerly breezes around 5-15mph, but overall, your Tuesday looks quiet.

Changes start to arrive tomorrow as a weak cold front nears the area. Initially, that will heat us up to the middle triple digits before showers and storms have the chance to fire in the afternoon. Activity will be isolated to scattered.

The best chance of rain arrives on Thursday as the front stalls out. Some models keep us in the low 90s during the day, but I think they are struggling with the amount of moisture in the ground. Expect mid to upper 90s with scattered storms possible.

Things will dry out for the weekend before a pattern change ushers in next week. Models have been struggling with the overall set up, but at least the potential looks to be there for scattered showers and storms along with highs in the mid 90s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather