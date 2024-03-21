Scattered Thunderstorms Tonight

25 WEATHER — A storm system will pass right over Central Texas tonight providing a chance of scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. Locally heavy rain is possible, and some places could receive over an inch of rain. Most of the activity should move east Friday morning, but a few lingering showers are possible. Lows will be in the mid 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies Friday as the system moves east of our area. On the backside, we could see a weak disturbance move across our eastern counties Friday afternoon. An isolated storm or two could occur with highs around 70°.

The weekend is looking drier. Saturday should be a great day with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15mph. Sunday will bring more clouds with highs remaining in the low 70s.

Our next storm system arrives early next week. Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday through Tuesday morning. The severe threat doesn't appear all that high for us, but we will keep an eye on it as we get closer. Highs will cool down a bit with highs in the upper 60s Monday and the mid 60s Tuesday.