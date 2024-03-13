Scattered Storms Thursday And Friday

25 WEATHER — A storm system across the western US will slowdown significantly through the weekend. This will allow for several rounds of shower and storm potential. A few storms could be severe Thursday and Friday, but the severe threat could be limited due to a cap of warmer air aloft, especially Thursday.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by morning. Lows will fall into the mid 60s. Thursday will be quite unstable, but there will be a decent cap of warmer air aloft over Central Texas. This will likely hold down thunderstorm activity in our area. However, a few showers may develop under the cap, especially Thursday morning. If the cap breaks Thursday afternoon, it would likely be from Waco, north and east. If a storm gets going, very large hail and strong winds should be the main threats. Any storms would quickly move northeast out of our area Thursday evening. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will enter the picture Thursday night into Friday. There are still a lot of questions on how much instability there will be and how fast the front moves through our area. I think there's a shot of some stronger storms Friday morning for most of the area. We may see another round of storms in the Brazos Valley Friday evening along the front. Highs will be in the 60s north of the front and in the 70s to the south. We will watch this part of the forecast closely.

On and off showers look to be possible this weekend. Most of the region will be behind the front, so highs will generally be in the 60s. We may see a few 70s across our southern areas closer to the front. At this point, the severe weather risk look very low in our area since most of us will be behind the front.