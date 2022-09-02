Scattered Storms Through Labor Day Weekend

25 WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms should come to and end this evening if the latest model trends hold true. That means most of our Friday night football games should be fine. I would have a poncho at the ready just in-case a couple of storms develop this evening. Temperatures in the 80s and low 90s will fall into the 70s by morning.

Scattered storms will continue to be a possibility all this Labor Day Weekend. That doesn't mean it will be a washout, but make sure you have a way to get weather information if you have outdoor plans or are on area lakes. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be the main threats with any storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and the low 90s Sunday and Monday.

Next week will warm up a bit more with slightly lower rain chances. Highs should be in the low to mid 90s for most of the week, but we may see another better shot of rain by the end of next week.

Have a great holiday weekend!