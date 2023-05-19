Scattered storms this evening with a few possibly severe

25 WEATHER — We're in the midst of warm and humid weather, and that is helping thunderstorms develop to our west and northwest. In response, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas (mainly along and west of I-35) until 8 PM. Some storms will just offer some heavy rain and lightning, but a few could produce hail up to golf ball size, and perhaps winds over 60 mph. Activity should begin to weaken after the sun goes down.

The rain and storms may completely wrap up by midnight. We'll be left with a slightly cooler weekend, as highs will be in the upper-70s. Northerly winds will bring a slight drop in humidity. While there may be some sun around for Saturday, Sunday looks mostly cloudy and there may be a shower or two. We'll be back in the 80s on Monday and should stay there for all of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather