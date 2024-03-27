Scattered storms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 60s this afternoon with showers and storms possible. Some of these storms could produce small hail. Quieter weather works in for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening.

While widespread severe weather isn't expected, storms will have the potential for small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Quieter weather works in for Easter weekend.

We're waking up this morning to some chilly temperatures again with lows in the 30s and 40s to kick off your hump day. We'll still see a nice afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. By late afternoon, as a disturbance approaches the area, we'll see the potential for a few storms to form. While I don't expect widespread severe weather, the air a few thousand feet up above the ground will be below freezing. Since the freezing temperatures are so low, hail could be a threat with these storms. Most of this hail will likely be be small, on the order of peas to dimes, but it will be something to monitor. Storms will also produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. All activity should clear out by the overnight hours.

Once this system clears out, it looks like things turn quiet for a while as an upper-level ridge moves over. That will lead to quiet weather for Easter weekend along with quiet temperatures. Highs will reach the low 80s for the weekend, though high clouds will linger around.

Early next week, our next storm system brings storm chances back into the forecast. We could see a cool-down back into the 60s. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather