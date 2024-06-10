Scattered storms possible Tuesday

25 WEATHER — A few isolated storms are possible this evening, but most of the activity should die out after sunset. More storms will develop in west Texas and push east late tonight into Tuesday morning. There is still some uncertainty how far east these storms will get, but a few could reach areas west of I-35 Tuesday morning. Lows will fall into the low 70s. Tuesday, a disturbance will move closer to Central Texas. This will give us a better chance for scattered showers and storms. The severe potential is low, but gusty winds and locally heavy rain are possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

A few storms could linger into Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° once again. After that, it appears any rain chances will hold off for the rest of the week into the weekend as the summer highs moves back over the area. Highs will rise into the low 90s Thursday and the mid 90s Friday into the weekend. Topical moisture will be getting closer to the area as we head through next week. We will have to wait and see if any of this will move into Texas, so stay tuned.