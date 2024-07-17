Scattered storms possible tonight, Thursday

25 WEATHER — A weak summer cold front will continue to move south tonight. This will spark off scattered showers and storms across the area this evening into Thursday morning. The severe threat is very low, but gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and lightning are all possible. We should see temperatures cool down into the low to mid 70s Thursday morning. Rain chances will end from north to south during the day Thursday as the front slowly moves through Central Texas. Highs should be a bit cooler in the low to mid 90s.

Things look a little more quiet as we head into Friday and Saturday. Rain chances look isolated and should mainly be Saturday afternoon and evening. It will remain hot with highs in the mid 90s both days.

Bigger changes will arrive Sunday afternoon through next week. Scattered shower and storm potential is expected be around for several days as this pattern change occurs. This doesn't mean it will rain everyday at your house, but it does mean the chance of rain will be around to allow for many of us to see some rain next week. Temperatures are expected to be well below normal as well. Highs will fall into the lower 90s Sunday, but we are looking at mid to upper 80s Monday through Thursday of next week. We earned a milder summer with what we have been through the past couple of years!