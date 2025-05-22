Scattered storms possible tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are expecting showers and storms to develop northwest of Central Texas this evening. It appears that we will see some of this activity move into Central Texas after sunset and last through at least midnight. A few storms could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds, especially west of I-35. Storms should weaken after midnight as they push east, and they will likely die out all together well before sunrise Friday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s in the morning.

Friday should be quiet with highs in the low to mid 90s. Of course, it will be humid, so it will feel hotter than actual air temperatures. The hot and humid weather will likely continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. We are expecting great lake and pool weather!

That may change a bit as we head into late Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. A few isolated storms are possible late Sunday, but most of the scattered showers and storms should hold off until Monday as a cold front moves closer to Central Texas. The exact placement of the front is still a mystery at this point. Will it come through the area during the day Monday, or will it hold off until the late afternoon and evening? This probably won't be solved until we get our hi-res models in on the forecast this weekend. Highs Monday should be a bit cooler in the upper 80s and low 90s. The front may stall close to the area for the rest of next week bringing more scattered storm activity and highs in the 80s.