Scattered storms possible through Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — A few scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but a lot of the activity should begin to die out after sunset. It will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday, a weak front should get close to Central Texas. This will allow for a few more scattered showers and storms by afternoon. It looks muggy outside of any rain areas with highs in the low 90s.

We should see rain chances continue to go down Thursday through the weekend. A few isolated pop up storms will still be possible, but rain chances should go down to 20%. With the pattern returning to more of a normal July pattern, high temperatures should rise into the mid 90s. Of course, with all of the moisture in the ground, it is going to feel hot and humid with heat index values in the 100-105° range every afternoon.