Scattered storms possible over the weekend

25 WEATHER — We're seeing storms emerge from the north this evening, and these should continue to slowly slide south as the sun goes down. Not everyone will get rain, but for those that do, there could be some pockets of brief heavy rain. This activity is not expected to be severe. Tomorrow should be more of the same, with thunderstorms popping up here and there in the afternoon. Temperatures for Saturday will top out in the mid-90s. A few storms will be possible Sunday, mainly to the east of I-35.

Beyond that, we turn our attention to what Beryl may bring us. The storm is currently slated to come ashore near Port O'Connor on Monday, but keep in mind that landfall in many miles either direction is also possible. Data continues to take Beryl up I-35 into Tuesday as a tropical depression, but an eastward trend in the track has been noted, and that may take the center of the storm a bit east of here.

At any rate, the exact track is still uncertain, but it looks likely that we will receive rain from Beryl either Monday and Tuesday, or Tuesday and Wednesday. Will we get heavy rain out of it? Possibly, but that is one of many scenarios. Check back in with us over the course of the weekend for the latest.

Caleb Chevalier

