Scattered storms Friday evening

25 WEATHER — One last round of scattered showers and storms can be expected tonight across Central Texas. Some of the strongest activity may produce small hail and locally heavy rain. Most of this should taper off as we head into sunrise Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds and some fog are possible Saturday morning, but we should start to see some clearing by mid to late afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday is the day that we will finally see widespread sunshine across the area! It will still be cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Mostly sunny conditions should continue through Wednesday of next week. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s, so everyone will get a chance to dry out.

Our next storm system is slated to arrive late next week. There are significant timing issues from run to run on the models this far out, but it does appear some rain activity could be around next weekend.

Have a great weekend!