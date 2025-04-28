Scattered storm potential is back for the middle and end of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be warm and humid this week with breezy south winds keeping Gulf moisture in place. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. It will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. There could be a few sprinkles from time to time Tuesday, but most of the major rain chances will stay northwest of our area.

We should see a better chance of scattered showers and storms Wednesday. Timing is a bit of an issue at this point. When do storms develop? The earlier, the better. There will be a chance of strong to severe storms no matter what, but if storms hold off until later in the day, the severe weather threat would be higher. Right now it appears large hail and strong winds will be the main threats. Highs Wednesday should be in the low to mid 80s.

A few more showers and storms look possible Thursday through Saturday. The severe threat should decrease with each passing day as a cold front moves south through the region. Thursday looks quite warm with highs in the upper 80s ahead of the front. We should be in the upper 70s and low 80s Friday and Saturday as the front moves through Central Texas.