Scattered Storm Chances Through The Weekend

25 WEATHER — There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to continue with scattered showers and storms from time to time through the holiday weekend and most of next week. That doesn't mean it will rain at your house everyday, but it will be in the area.

Friday looks muggy with highs around 90°. A few scattered storms could develop, but it will not be a washout of a day. Hopefully we won't see too many football games affected Friday evening, but we will keep an eye on it!

This holiday weekend we will stick with the humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day, Saturday through Monday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to keep up with the latest weather information if a storm approaches your location. The main threats will be locally heavy rain and lightning.

Most of next week will bring pop up showers and storms each day. Highs will be back in the 90s Tuesday through Friday. We may see rain chances increase again late next week.