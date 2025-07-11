Scattered storm chances return this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — A few isolated storms are possible across the eastern half of Central Texas through sunset. Most of the night should be quiet with lows in the mid 70s. Saturday and Sunday both look hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. There will be a chances of scattered showers and storms, especially in the Brazos Valley and areas west of I-35. Saturday afternoon and evening may bring the best chance across the west. Heavy rain looks to be the main threat, but we could see some gusty winds in and around storms as well. I am not expecting widespread heavy rain, but some pockets of heavy rain could cause some flash flood issues if storms sit over one area for any length of time. Just keep an eye to the sky and the 25 app for the latest!

Next week, the upper high starts to reassert itself across Texas. This will significantly take down rain chances and allow temperatures to increase. Highs are expected to make it into the mid to upper 90s throughout the week. Then there is the humidity. That will make it feel like it is over 100° each afternoon.

Have a good weekend!