Scattered showers will continue through the holiday weekend

25 WEATHER — Most of the rain from earlier today has been winding down, and much of the rain for the remainder of the evening should be in the Brazos Valley. Still, another shower here and there tonight cannot be ruled out. Tomorrow will play out in similar fashion, with scattered showers and storms dotting the area. Some downpours with frequent lightning may occur. Labor Day should feature the same kind of weather. Some places won't get any rain while others could pick up some brief heavy amounts.

A handful of storms will remain possible through the week as highs remain in the low-90s. Rain chances will be lower by the end of the workweek, and as of right now, it looks like we stand a chance to return to dry conditions by next weekend. I would not be surprised if future forecasts raise the chances for rain during that time. I'm leaning toward the data that keeps us drier but some data still keeps us wet through the next seven to nine days.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist