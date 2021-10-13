Scattered Showers Today, Storms With Heavy Rain Overnight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our rainy pattern started Tuesday and will continue to be in place for your Wednesday as tropical moisture moves overhead from the remnants of Pamela. While it won't rain all day, we will keep the potential for passing showers going through the day with times of rain and maybe some times of sun. Overall it will be a mostly cloudy and humid day with highs getting into the mid 80s.

By afternoon, we will keep our eyes peeled to the west where a weak cold front will be moving into the northwestern counties. That could pop off some showers and storms and if they get going, we can't rule out some of them turning strong. Overall the severe threat is low, but it's something we will monitor through the day. Whatever forms out west will all move east towards I-35 later tonight in timing with the core of Pamela's leftover moisture. That will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms likely after 10pm and going through the overnight hours. It's in this time frame that most of Central Texas along and west of I-35 could pick up closer to 2-3 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. We will have to watch for flooding as this happens.

A drying trend will likely take over for the second part of the day on Thursday as moisture moves east. Residual showers will still be possible through the evening.

A strong cold front arrives Friday bringing a fall-like feel to the area with weekend highs in the middle 70s. Lows could dip down into the upper 40s!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist